Mild, breezy afternoon with a brief shower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 50s well inland and 60s and 70s closer to the coast.

Partly cloudy skies today with winds off the Atlantic at 10-20 mph.

A high rip current risk at local beaches this week.

Isolated brief shower is possible, especially at the coast this afternoon.

Mainly dry in most inland neighborhoods

Back to the lower 80s tomorrow with a brief shower possible

Halloween looks mainly dry for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 70s at night

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Watching the Caribbean for the potential for an area of low pressure to form into the weekend.

The next name is Patty.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief shower. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: A few clouds. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Brief shower. 65/81

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 65/80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 62/81

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 64/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 64/80

