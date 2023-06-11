Millennium Bank supports the Lake City Humane Society with donation drive

LAKE CITY, Fla. — In support of the Lake City Humane Society’s tireless efforts to provide a safe haven for homeless, abused, and neglected animals, Millennium Bank is hosting a donation drive at both of its Lake City area branches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The initiative coincides with Take Your Dog to Work Day, promoting a compassionate and inclusive environment for both bank employees and their four-legged companions.

From June 12 to June 23, members of the community are invited to drop off supplies at either the Lake City Commons Branch, located at 151 NW Commons Loop, or the Lake City South Branch, situated at 514 FL-47.

During regular business hours, generous individuals can contribute items such as dry pet food, pet treats, non-clumping litter, and cleaning supplies, all of which will directly benefit the hundreds of pets currently under the Lake City Humane Society’s care. Monetary donations will also be gratefully accepted.

The Lake City Commons Branch will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Meanwhile, the Lake City South Branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The Lake City Humane Society, a private nonprofit organization established in late 1964, has been dedicated to addressing animal welfare issues in the Lake City community. With a mission to shelter, adopt, sterilize, and educate, the organization cares for over 5,000 animals annually. Their compassionate staff works tirelessly to find forever homes for as many animals as possible, ensuring their well-being and happiness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Millennium Bank, founded on June 21, 1999, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been committed to providing personalized, community-oriented banking services. With branches in Chattanooga, Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala, Florida, the bank aims to support local communities and make a positive impact.

For more information about the Lake City Humane Society and its mission, visit their website at lakecityhumane.org. To learn more about Millennium Bank and its services, visit their website HERE.

Donations can be provided through this link HERE.

Let’s come together to make a difference in the lives of these deserving animals and support the Lake City Humane Society in its noble endeavors.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.