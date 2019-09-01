COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Savannah Gulley of Lake City, Fla.
Gulley was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Southwest Barwick Terrace in Lake City, Florida wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans. She is five feet tall and 110 pounds with reddish-brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the FDLE Missing and Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005.
