Missing child alert issued for Delray Beach 5-year-old

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Sunday for 5-year-old Caiden Williamson from Delray Beach.
FDLE said Williamson was last seein the the 3000 block of Angler Drive in Delray Beach. He is African-American, 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
PLEASE SHARE!#FLMissingChild Alert for 5yo B/M Caiden Williamson, 3'6", 45lbs, last seen in Delray Beach. May be w 34yo B/F Hilda Louis, 5'8", 115lbs. They may be in green 2009 Chrysler Sebring, Tennessee tag R8355L. Have info? Contact Delray Beach PD at 561-243-7800 or 911. pic.twitter.com/sKU6uzzPQ3— FDLE (@fdlepio) June 3, 2019
The child may be with Hilda Louis, 34, from Palm Beach County. Louis is also African American, with black hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 115 pounds.
They may be traveling in a green 2009 Chrysler Sebring with Tennessee tag number R8355L.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the
Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or call 911.
