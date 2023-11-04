Missing child alert: Suspected vehicle traveling near Florida-Georgia boarder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has activated a missing child alert.

Two-year-old Troy Cloud was last seen in the area of 16100 S. Military Trail in Delray Beach, Florida. He was wearing a mismatched T-shirt and shorts. Troy has a chipped, right, front big tooth.

FDLE said that Troy might be with Justin Cloud who was last seen wearing a beige shirt and unknown color cargo shorts. He has a neck tattoo of ‘Royalty’ and a tattoo on his left eyebrow.

Both Troy and Justin might be traveling in a 2018 black Hyundai Elantra with NV tag number 173ZRK.

The vehicle is said to be traveling on I-95 near the Florida-Georgia border.

