Missing and endangered teenager reported off of Hogan Road, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:35 PM

Joseph has been found and located safe by officers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing teenager with autism.

19-year-old Joesph W. Gerano was last seen around 11:30 am on the 8000 block of Hogan Rd. He was reported missing a few hours later.

Upon initial investigation, Joesph was observed walking south on Parental Home Road at around 11:45 am. To ensure the safety of Joesph, JSO asks local residents or businesses to check any cameras, vehicles, or property that can lead to officers finding him.

Some information about Joesph can be seen below:

Name: Joseph William Genaro

Age: 19 years old

Race/Sex: Hispanic/Male

Height/Weight: 6’0”/160 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Brown

Clothing: Gray hoodie, gray or blue polo, tan pants, with a backpack

Anyone having seen Mr. Genaro or who may know his location is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

