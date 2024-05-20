JSO: Missing woman in Springfield found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: A missing woman who was reported missing from the Springfield area has been found safe, JSO said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for 72-year-old Willie Pearl Austin.

Austin has been described as a missing endangered adult from the Springfield area.

She was reported missing on Mon., May 20, at around 3 p.m. She left the area of 600 W. 8th St. at around 9:30 a.m. and was last seen walking at the 3100 block of North Main St. at about 11:15 a.m.

Austin was reported to be showing signs of memory loss and confusion.

Austin is 5-foot-1 in height and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair styled in a bun. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and grey and purple Nike sneakers.

If you have information that could lead to the whereabouts of Willie Pearl Austin, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

