Missing Lake City man considered endangered

LAKE CITY, Fla — Eugene Evans of Lake City was last seen on Saturday, August 26, at the HCA Florida Lake City Hospital. At 2:30 a.m. he was spotted traveling south on foot, towards Highway 90.

Evans was blue Dickie pans with no shirt.

