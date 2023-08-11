Missing paddle-boarder rescued two miles offshore in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Nassau County announced in a Facebook post that at 7 a.m. this morning, August 11, a missing paddle-boarder was spotted a full two miles offshore.

Nassau County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the south end of the island to check for a paddler-boarder that hadn’t been seen for over an hour.

Captain Ben Salter accessed the roof at the OMNI Amelia Island Plantation to see if he could locate him. Fortunately, Captain Salter was able to spot the missing man about 2 miles offshore.

Nassau County Fire Rescue deployed the rescue boat and was able to save the paddler-boarder and get him safely back to shore.

Nassau County states that the man had run out of energy and was ultimately carried away by the current.

