Moms for Liberty complaint over Charlie Kirk post part of investigation into Duval County teacher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A well-known Duval County educator is at the center of a growing controversy after being removed from her classroom amid new allegations tied to personal social media posts, including a now-deleted comment about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned that the investigation into Hope McMath, a teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, followed a formal complaint filed by the Duval chapter of parental rights group Moms for Liberty.

The Social Media Posts in Question

Becker obtained a deleted post from McMath’s account that read, “Karma’s a b****,” in reference to the assassination of Kirk. The post quickly drew attention and was cited in a letter sent to DCPS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier, state education officials, and multiple school board members who were endorsed by Moms for Liberty.

Sources tell Becker that, besides McMath, four other school district employees have been removed from the classroom because of posts related to Kirk.

But Moms for Liberty claims the deleted post from McMath was only the beginning.

The group compiled screenshots of other posts still publicly visible, including:

A 2021 post about DCPS students visiting McMath’s personal art gallery, where they allegedly received prints of artwork labeled “God Is Trans.”

A commitment to distribute additional activist art to students.

A classroom display about lynching used to begin the school year.

A previous post where McMath accused students of “bringing COVID to campus.”

Action News Jax first inquired to the school district about the status of McMath following her post about City Councilman Rory Diamond, calling him a “Grand Wizard.” That’s when the district responded by saying she had been “reassigned.”

Parental Group Demands Action

In its September 12 letter, Moms for Liberty – Duval wrote:

“We believe this evidence shows that McMath is bringing her own activism into the hearts and minds of Douglas Anderson students… McMath does not deserve a student audience for ONE MORE DAY.”

The group asked DCPS to:

Review McMath’s classroom immediately.

Examine student notebooks for supplemental material outside of the state-approved curriculum.

Suspend McMath pending investigation.

Clarify whether parental consent was obtained for the distribution of religious or activist materials.

The letter emphasizes that this is the first time the group has filed a formal complaint about an individual teacher, saying it took the matter “very seriously.”

McMath’s Legal Team Responds

McMath’s attorney, John Phillips, told Action News Jax:

“Ms. McMath has not been associated with any malfeasance whatsoever as an educator.”

In a detailed letter to the district, Phillips confirmed:

McMath was removed from the classroom on September 15.

The complaint involves personal speech, not conduct with students.

Some students were pulled from class for questioning.

DCPS has not yet provided any evidence or complaint materials to McMath or her legal team.

Phillips drew comparisons to a recent court ruling involving another Duval teacher, arguing that personal posts unrelated to classroom activities are protected speech.

“If we are going to weaponize speech based on its content, it not only violates the First Amendment, but will be detrimental to democracy,” Phillips said. “This type of persecution will have a devastating chilling effect on our whole educational system and our children.”

Who is Hope McMath?

Hope McMath is a respected local figure in Jacksonville’s arts and social justice communities. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Cummer Museum and has currently taught AP Art History at Douglas Anderson for the past three semesters.

She’s also been:

A vocal advocate in the fight to remove Confederate monuments.

CEO of Yellow House, an arts and social justice space in Jacksonville

Chair of the Arts & Culture committee on Mayor Donna Deegan’s transition team.

What’s Next?

Becker has also reached out to Moms for Liberty for a statement, while the Florida Department of Education spokesperson responded:

“Pursuant to section 1012.796(4), Florida Statutes, the Florida Department of Education can neither confirm nor deny the existence of a pending investigation.

Any individual with an educator certificate who makes vile comments encouraging and celebrating violence in schools will be thoroughly investigated by our Office of Professional Practices and held accountable. As Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said on X : “Teachers are held to a higher standard as public servants and must ensure their conduct does not undermine the trust of the students and families they serve. We will hold teachers who choose to make disgusting comments about the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk accountable. Govern yourselves accordingly.”

