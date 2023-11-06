‘More intuitive:’ City of Jacksonville releases refreshed website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has launched a new and improved website to provide users with a more efficient experience.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the city, several reasons to rebrand and redesign the website were to help users find it easier, make it more user-friendly, and include critical information in one place.

“It’s a new day in our city, Mayor Donna Deegan said, celebrating the launch of new website. “So, we felt it was time to refresh Jacksonville’s website in order to give citizens the best experience possible. To that end, we worked hard to modernize it and make it more intuitive, so that visitors can quickly and efficiently find the website itself, as well as the information they are searching for.”

Read: Brentwood residents speak out against Jacksonville’s new Medical Examiner’s office, city responds

The newly redesigned website, which can be found at www.jacksonville.gov, offers a new look with an updated home page that connects citizens to critical resources while retaining the content from the previous site.

“The fact that we built such a beautiful and engaging website with existing city resources is a significant cost savings for taxpayers,” Wanyonyi Kendrick, Chief Information Officer for the City of Jacksonville, said. “We will continue to innovate over time, with a transparency dashboard and AI chatbot as the next pieces of functionality to be implemented, so be sure to keep an eye out for those.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.