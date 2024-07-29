More than 1,100 jobs to be offered at this week’s Jacksonville job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s an opportunity to interview on the spot.

The Jacksonville job fair will take place on Wed., July 31 at The DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd in Downtown Jacksonville. Doors will open at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

25 companies and organizations will be looking to fill more than 1,100 jobs. Entry-level positions, seasoned professionals, various leadership positions, full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will all be offered. This includes work from home opportunities.

Companies that have immediate hiring needs will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and making immediate job offers.

Job seekers can learn more about this event, additional job opportunities, and pre-register information at www.jobnews.com.

