Mother and calf whales stranded, died south of Hanna Park, FWC says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother and calf pair of Gervais’ Beaked whales stranded and died south of Hanna Park on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Marine Mammal section.

Viewers shared photos of the stranding with Action News Jax.

FWC said it conducted a necropsy on the whales to determine the cause of death. Histology samples were collected for further analysis.

The mother whale was approximately 14 feet in length and was lactating, FWC said. The calf was seven feet long.

FWC said the investigation into the cause of death for the stranded whales continues, with the necropsy anticipated to provide further insights.

