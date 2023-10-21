Motorcycle crash on US 17 ends fatally

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at roughly 5:50 p.m. Friday October 20, a motorcycle was T-boned at an intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on US 17 in the inside lane at the same time a utility vehicle was attempting to turn.

The vehicle was making a left turn onto southbound US 17 from Scenic Point Lane as the car struck the left side of the motorcycle.

FHP states that both vehicles remained at the area of collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene.

