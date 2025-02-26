Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Raiford man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into him while he was riding a motorcycle on West Weldon Street near North Orange Street. The collision happened Tuesday at about 5:36 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The pickup truck, driven by a 68-year-old Starke man, was traveling westbound on West Weldon Street when he, “failed to observe eastbound traffic, traveled into the eastbound travel lane,” a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The pickup and motorcycle collided head on, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.