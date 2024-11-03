Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20s was killed when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Atlantic Boulevard when it slammed into an SUV that was turning onto Arlington Road.

Investigators said the motorcycle hit the SUV with enough force to overturn the SUV. A witness told JSO that the motorcycle’s headlight didn’t work or was very dim. That witness also said the motorcyclist was speeding.

The driver of the SUV and three passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 129th traffic fatality this year and the 23rd involving a motorcyclist.

