Multi-county investigation results in drug bust in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — In what the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office called a multi-jurisdictional drug task force seizure, two individuals were taken into custody and various types of illegal drugs were confiscated.

According to officials, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives assisted Columbia County Probation and Parole in an investigation at 994 NW Georgia Ave. in Lake City. A search warrant was issued.

Once members of the multi-jurisdictional drug task force made their way into the residence the following was seized:

241 grams of Marijuana

8.1 grams of Alpha PVP

26.9 grams of Crack-Cocaine

9.3 grams of Power Cocaine

5 pressed Fentanyl Pills

19.3 grams of Amphetamine/Meth Pressed Pills

21.5 Percocet Pills

James L. Brown Jr., 50, and Rodney Farmer, 34, both from Lake City, were in the home during the investigation. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that both men were taken into custody. Brown was arrested for violation of probation and Farmer was arrested for outstanding child support warrants. The sheriff’s office did say that both will face additional charges related to the narcotics violations at some point.

“This is yet another example of working together with our local partners to protect our community. These partnerships are invaluable and we continue to see the benefits of these ongoing efforts,” Sheriff Hunter said of the multi-county investigation.

