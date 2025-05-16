Murray Hill neighbors speak out against suspected chemical plant odor at town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murray Hill residents fed up with an odor they believe is coming from a local chemical plant gathered Thursday night to weigh in on the plant’s pending permit renewal with the Department of Environmental Protection.

Neighbors fed up with a lingering odor they believe is coming from International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. made their voices heard in front of officials.

“It is an extremely pungent odor,” said Murray Hill Resident Cindy Mathieson. “I want you to imagine every household cleaner mixed in a bucket and then multiply it by ten.”

Mathieson, who has lived in Murray Hill for 5 years, says the smell has been constant and it’s affecting her health.

“I have woken up in the morning with sinuses that were severely clogged and migraine headaches from the odor that was produced overnight,” said Mathieson.

Action News Jax has been reporting about the complaints for years- it led to lawsuits, then a “stink study’ that put IFF in a compliance plan with the city to stop the smell.

But as recently as January, we reported that neighbors could still smell it... and said private investigators were trying to convince neighbors to sign documents saying there was no bad smell.

In a statement to Action News Jax about Thursday’s meeting, IFF wrote in part:

“IFF remains in full compliance with our Title V air permit…We look forward to continuing to work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection throughout the permit renewal process.”

“I don’t want people to lose their jobs. I don’t want the plant to close. I want IFF to do a better job at what they do,” said Mathieson,

In addition to the DEP’s town hall, neighbors have until May 22nd to submit their comments and concerns to the agency.

