My Safe Florida Home will go into effect in July

FLORIDA — People who need help with their homes for the hurricane season may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 for new windows, doors, and roofs.

Owners of any site-built, single-family residential house or townhouse in Florida may apply for a free home hurricane inspection.

For more information on this program, you can visit their website.

