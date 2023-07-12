Naloxone medicine is helping treat people with an overdose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CDC recommends using Naloxone to treat people experiencing an overdose.

The agency says naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose within minutes.

We’ve mapped out some of the places in Duval County where you can get the drug.

The CDC says it is also free at most pharmacies.

We have a link to find Naloxone near you through their website .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Bodycam videos show police fatally shoot man in Downtown Orlando

Read: Nassau County Sheriff to give details on 9-month-old baby who died from fentanyl overdose

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.