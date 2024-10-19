NAS Jax Air Show reaches capacity

Jacksonville, Fla. — If you’re not already at the NAS Jax Air Show, don’t leave now.

The Naval Station announced on social media less than an hour ago that it has reached parking capacity and is not letting any more cars in.

The gates will reopen at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: NAS Jax Air Show Guide | Know before you go

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.