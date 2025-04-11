Nassau County administrator named Florida Assistant Principal of the Year

A local educator is receiving statewide recognition following an announcement from the Florida Department of Education Friday.

The title of Florida’s 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year now belongs to Bryan Alvaré of Yulee Middle School.

The Department congratulated Dr. Alvaré, who officials said has “dedicated his career to support the learning of all students.”

The Nassau County School District released a statement following the announcement, expressing its pride in Alvaré:

“This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Alvaré's exceptional leadership, commitment to student success, and dedication to the Yulee community. His impact is felt every day by students, staff, and families, and we are thrilled to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.”

According to his biography on the school’s website, Alvaré has served in multiple roles throughout his career. In the past, he was a teacher, a coach, a Florida public school dean, and a leader at a private school.

He received his Bachelor’s degree at the University of West Florida, a Master’s from Troy University, and studied for his Doctorate at Southeastern University.

Alvaré said his own daughter followed in his footsteps, also becoming a teacher in the Nassau County School District.

A Clay County teacher also excelled above much of the competition, having been named a finalist for the title: Assistant Principal Christina Thompson of Oakleaf High School.

Florida’s 2025 Principal of the Year title went to Joseph Mikulski, an administrator at Collier County’s Golden Gate High School.

