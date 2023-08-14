Nassau County Animal Services introduces ‘Adoption Express’ service

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — In a bid to make pet adoption even more convenient, Nassau County Animal Services (NCAS) is launching a novel service that brings the concept of doorstep delivery to the realm of adopting pets.

As websites like Amazon and DoorDash have revolutionized the way goods and services are delivered to our homes, Nassau County is taking a step forward by extending this convenience to adopting pets.

Starting this August 15th, the county will unveil its innovative adoption service called Adoption Express to allow potential pet owners to schedule online meet-and-greet sessions with the adorable animals up for adoption. This virtual interaction will provide a chance for interested adopters to get to know their prospective furry friends before making a commitment.

Once the virtual meet-and-greet is complete and a connection is established, the county will take things a step further.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, adoptable pets will be delivered right to the doorstep of potential adopters! This unique approach aims to eliminate barriers that might prevent individuals from adopting, such as transportation difficulties or busy schedules.

Nassau County officials are excited about the potential of this program to increase pet adoptions and bring joy to both animals and humans alike. For those interested in welcoming a new companion into their homes, the county provides an online application link to initiate the adoption process.

The NCAS shelter is located at 86078 License Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. It is open to visitors during specified hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm, and Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

