Nassau County bids for new fire station

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — At the July 24, 2023 meeting, the Board of County Commissioners awarded bids for the construction of two new fire stations.

New Fire Station 70 will be constructed at a new location on Old Nassauville Road and will replace the structure currently being used on State Road 200, near Old Nassauville Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

New Fire Station 90 will be constructed where the current station sits. However, the current station consists of a trailer retrofitted to fit NCFR’s needs.

The new station will replace the trailer structure and provide a new, state-of-the-art facility that will serve the residents for many years to come.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Station 70 will feature 3 bays and Station 90 will feature 4 bays.

Each will house an engine, rescue unit, and tanker.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.