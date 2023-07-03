Nassau County marine unit rescues boater after vessel sinks late at night

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A local man is safe after Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit spotted his 40-foot boat sinking just two miles off the beach near Fort Clinch.

The successful rescue took place just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies found the boat and noticed it was empty. They began searching the waters for missing people. NCSO alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to help in the search.

Deputies found the boater attempting to swim to shore about a half mile from his sinking boat. He told deputies he had been in the water for an hour and a half. Luckily, he had no injuries and was taken to FBFR to be checked out by fire rescue as a precaution.

NCSO is using this incident to remind everyone to please pack life jackets and a whistle when boating.

“This boat was not equipped with a whistle and while we are thankful he is okay we want to stress the importance of having these life-saving tools aboard your boat,” NCSO said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office also says to not abandon ship.

“You should always try and stay with your boat as long as possible since you’ll have a higher chance of drawing attention and attracting help,” NCSO said. “If your hull is overturned and still afloat use it for visibility.”