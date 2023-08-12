Nassau County to offer disaster training for ages 11 to 18

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Calling on all parents with children between the ages of 11-18. Disaster training will be offered by the county.

The County’s Youth Emergency Team will teach local youth readiness and response skills in the event of an emergency situation.

According to the county, the training is designed to teach skills through hands-on practice and realistic exercises. The Nassau County Youth Emergency Management Initiative (YETI) is a partnership between Nassau County and Nassau County 4-H.

“Yeti participants will leave the program feeling empowered and confident in responding to an emergency situation and assisting victims without endangering themselves or others,” Nassau County said in a Facebook post explaining the program.

This will be the 6th year YETI has been provided to the community’s youth.

You can learn more by reaching the YETI volunteer program coordinator at 904-548-0953 or Kelsey Irvine at 904-530-6353.

