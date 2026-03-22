Nassau County to provide free tire disposal for residents

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County will host Waste Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, March 28, offering residents the opportunity to dispose of unwanted tires at no cost.

The collection is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Nassau County Convenience Recycle Center, which is located at 46026 Landfill Road in Callahan.

County officials noted that the event will conclude at noon or whenever the disposal trailer reaches its full capacity, whichever occurs first.

The event, hosted by Nassau County Solid Waste, is part of an effort to keep the community clean and safe through responsible disposal.

The free disposal service is available exclusively to Nassau County residents. Participants are required to provide proof of residency at the event site to take advantage of the program.

Each resident is permitted to bring a maximum of 15 light car or truck tires for disposal. Every tire must be removed from the rim and cleared of any debris before it can be accepted by staff.

The Waste Tire Amnesty Day is intended for residential use only and will not accept any commercial loads.

For specific questions about the event or disposal requirements, contact Nassau County Solid Waste at (904) 530-6700.

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