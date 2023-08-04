Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has extended their donation deadline for school supplies

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting donations to help the Boys and Girls Club of Nassau.

The school supplies donated will be given to children that need help with their homework and other projects.

All donations will benefit Miller Freedom Center in Fernandina, Roberts Learning & Achievement Center in Fernandina, and Journey Church West Campus in Hilliard.

Donations may be dropped off at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Administration building located at 77151 Citizens Circle Yulee, FL 32097. We are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Some examples of the needed school supplies are:

• Backpacks

• Pencils

• Paper

• Highlighters

• Pens

• Crayons

• Markers

• Hand Sanitizer

• Expo Markers

• Post-It Notes

• Lysol Wipes

• Erasers

The last day to donate will be Aug. 9.

For more information, please contact Nicole Maddox at 904-548-4020 or by email: ni1468@nassauso.com

