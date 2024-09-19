Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosting digital information event for parents

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is helping parents navigate what’s on their kid’s phones.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s holding an event called Digital Danger Zone. Deputies will teach parents about the most dangerous apps on their children’s devices.

This event is not meant for children as adult content will be discussed.

It’s happening in the Yulee Elementary School cafeteria at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

You can register here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.