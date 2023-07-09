Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, July 12, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event for those who are interested in working for them.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is an opening in all departments. They are more specifically looking for detention deputies.

For more information on how you can apply, please contact our HR Department at 904-548-4012.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in the groin in Hogans Creek area

Read: St. Johns County temporarily closes vehicle beach access ramps for FEMA dune enhancement project

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.