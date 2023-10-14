Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in need of school crossing guards

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community to fill needed positions of school crossing guards.

In a statement released on their official Facebook page, the NCSO stressed the importance of these positions in ensuring the safety and well-being of children as they travel to and from school.

The role of a school crossing guard is a vital one within the community, as it involves assisting students in safely navigating busy intersections and roadways. These dedicated individuals ensure that children have a safe passage to and from their educational institutions.

If you are interested in joining the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office as a school crossing guard, please their website HERE to access the application and other essential information. Your commitment to this position will contribute to the well-being and security of Nassau County’s young residents.

