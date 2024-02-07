Nassau County woman claims $1 million by playing the Florida Lottery

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces Misty Regulacion, 53, of Callahan, the winner of $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

Regulacion purchased her winning ticket from Starke Shell, located at 115 South Temple Avenue in Starke. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Regulacion chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

For more information, you can visit www.floridalottery.com.

