Nassau deputies rescue people, dog from sailboat; then wrangle runaway boat after boat crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to two boating incidents on Sunday night.

In the first incident, two people and their dog were rescued.

NCSO said around 9 p.m. Sunday, a sailboat hit the jetties near Fernandina Beach.

They said the ship began to sink.

Deputies got there quickly and got the people off safely.

A few hours later, crews were called to another sinking boat. This time, officials said two boats had hit one another.

NCSO deputies rescued a man from the water. He was operating one of the boats and had been thrown in the water, leaving the boat steering itself.

Deputies said that man had non-life-threatening injuries and did not wish to go to the hospital.

NCSO was able to gain control of the vessel and tow it to DeeDee Bartels boat ramp.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to investigate the second incident involving the crash and runaway boat.

Both people involved are OK. That crash is now under investigation.

