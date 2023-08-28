Tropical Storm Idalia: Essential information for Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Nassau County, the Nassau County Emergency Management has provided residents with the following information to get prepared for the storm:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for our entire area. Tropical Storm Idalia is a concern to the area due to forecasted hurricane-force winds, increased threat of tornadoes, and substantial projected rainfall amounts.

Nassau County wants to emphasize the need for residents who reside in mobile homes and vulnerable structures to shelter in site-built locations during the storm. A shelter will open tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. at Wildlight Elementary, 550 Curiosity Ave, Yulee, FL 32097. This shelter will accept the general population, special needs residents and is pet friendly.

Nassau County School District will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. This closure includes all school operations, school activities, and any other extracurricular events.

County offices will be close at noon on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. The Nassau County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Residents in flood-prone areas should take appropriate precautions. Sandbags are available at two locations:

Yulee Road Department: 86200 Gene Lasserre Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097

Hilliard Road Department: 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, FL 32046

Both sites are open now and will close at 7:00 p.m. tonight. Tomorrow, the sites will operate from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. The bags are pre-filled and ready for pickup. Public Works personnel will be onsite to assist residents. Residents will be required to show proof of residency.

