Nassau deputies actively searching for suspect in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an “active investigation” in Fernandina Beach.

It’s happening in the area of Robinhood Drive, which is just south of the intersection of Sadler Road and South 14th Street.

Detectives are in the area searching for a suspect.

Anyone who sees “anything suspicious” is asked to call NCSO at 904-548-4009.

