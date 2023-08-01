Nassau deputies, Boys & Girls Club partner to ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ for back-to-school

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has announced a collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Nassau County to host the much-awaited “Pack the Patrol Car” back-to-school event.

The joint effort aims to provide essential school supplies to at least 100 students, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming academic year. However, it’s worth noting that the Boys and Girls Club currently caters to the needs of over 300 students daily, making this initiative all the more crucial.

If you would like to donate to this great cause, bring any of the following school supplies to their Administration Building located at 77151 Citizens Circle Yulee, FL 32097. The Sheriff’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.”

The items needed for donation include:

Backpacks

Notebooks

Pens and pencils

Markers and crayons

Binders

Rulers

Erasers

Glue sticks

The Boys and Girls Club of Nassau County expressed their gratitude for the partnership and the support from the Sheriff’s Office. These supplies would make a significant difference in the lives of the students they serve.

Each contribution, no matter how big or small, will have a positive impact on the lives of the students who receive these supplies.

