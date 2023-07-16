National Ice Cream Day 2023 deals and freebies for your sweet tooth!

National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, and Action News Jax has the scoop for the best deals and freebies for your ice cream-loving needs.

It doesn’t matter if you like your ice cream in a cone, in a bowl, or in a tub, this National Ice Cream Day is a day of celebration that can be enjoyed with all your loved ones who have a sweet tooth. Make sure to enjoy the deals slowly so you don’t get a brain freeze!





Insomnia Cookies

The late-night bakery is getting into the ice cream business, too, with flavors like “Caramellionaire” (salted caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream) and “Interstellar” (double chocolate mint cookies in mint ice cream). So Insomnia Cookies is celebrating the launch of its “Cookies IN Ice Cream” line by offering customers a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase or order for local delivery from July 15 through July 17.

to celebrate national ice cream day on 7/16, we’re treating our insomniacs to one FREE scoop of ice cream all weekend w/any purchase in all stores & for local delivery! pic.twitter.com/Kj7zqeKaiq — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) July 14, 2023





Baskin-Robbins

The Dunkin ice cream chain is dishing a new flavor of the month (“OREO*® MEGA STUF™ Cone and Cappuccino Blast®”) for National Ice Cream Month, and it will mark the big day on Sunday by offering $5 off any purchase of $20 or more from July 16 through July 23. Guests can use the code “SEIZETHEYAY” at checkout to snag the deal during online orders.





Dairy Queen

Get $1 off any dipped cone at Dairy Queen on July 16 when you download the DQ app and visit a participating restaurant.

*National Ice Cream Day has entered the chat* pic.twitter.com/8jBxNfP4Q3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 10, 2023





Cold Stone Creamery

Customers who download Cold Stone’s mobile app and create an account can get $4 off any purchase of $20 or more placed through the app from July 14 through July 20. Plus, online orders placed between July 15 and 17 will be eligible for free delivery. And guests can get a $5 bonus e-card when they purchase $25 in gift cards from ColdStoneCreamery.com.





Dippin’ Dots

On National Ice Cream Day, grab a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour window at participating locations. Alas, there’s a set time schedule, so contact your local Dippin’ Dots to get the scoop.

We ❤️ chocolate ice cream a whole choco-lot! Happy #NationalChocolateIceCreamDay! pic.twitter.com/fEVnWWd4jD — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) June 7, 2023





Whole Foods Market

Hot off of Prime Day, the Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is offering 25% off all ice cream and frozen treats through July 18 — and Prime members get an additional 10% off.





Door Dash

Doordash has a $5 discount on their DashPass Jason Biggs Ice Cream Bundle from Dashmart on the DoorDash app.

Another deal that you can snag is $5 off when you buy two products (mix and match) from various ice cream brands including Talenti, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor, and Klondike. You must be a subscriber of the DashPass service ($9.99/month or $96/year), which includes $0 delivery fees and other benefits. \

The offer is good throughout the final week of the Summer of DashPass on July 19, in select stores.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.