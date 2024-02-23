National quad rugby ‘murderball’ tournament in Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program is hosting its 15th annual Brooks Rehabilitation Southern Slam Quad Rugby Tournament this weekend.

Eight teams from around the country, including Jacksonville’s Brooks Bandits, will compete in the 3-day tournament to determine who is top dog.

Games will take place from Friday to Sunday at the University of North Florida Field House, and admission is free.

Quad rugby is a full-contact wheelchair sport played with a volleyball on a modified basketball court by players with a physical disability affecting all 4 limbs. It was originally known as “murderball” because of its aggressive nature.

The sport was developed in Canada and is now an official Paralympic sport played internationally with 45 teams in the United States alone.

Come out and support the Brooks Bandits! The scheduled game times are below:

Friday, 2/23 – Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 2/24 – Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 2/25– Playoff Games 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Brooks Bandits play on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., 10 a.m. on Saturday and then in pool play the remainder of the weekend.

