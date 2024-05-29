Naval Station Mayport construction to cause major traffic congestion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport is getting a new Visit Control Center. It’s getting built because the current center continues to face the same water damage.

“It floods when it rains during heavy storms and becomes nonoperational,” construction manager, Samantha Allen said

Physical Security Officer, Carmelo Acevedo said, “If this facility does not operate as it’s supposed to, it will affect the whole installation.”

The new Visit Control Center will have new safety features. It is only about 30 feet away from the current building.

“The new building will have a ten-foot finish floor elevation. It will be handicapped ramp access and stairs,” Allen said. “We are making sure that building doesn’t have the same environmental factors as the one behind does.”

Starting Fri., May 31 this construction is expected to cause major traffic congestion at the main gate on Mayport Road. So, officials are encouraging drivers to use Gate 5 or Hanna Park to avoid the traffic.

“They are going to have some high-visibility paint and markers,” Allen said. “So, people are going to see where they are traveling.”

The current Visit Control Center will still be operational during construction. On the side of Mayport Road, orange blockers will substitute for over 30 parallel parking spaces for those customers.

Officials told Action News Jax the project is expected to be completed sometime next year. They also added the design of the new Visit Control Center will be released in a few weeks.

