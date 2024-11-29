Naval Station Mayport hosts annual Thanksgiving Meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport’s Oasis Galley hosted its annual Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday.

In three hours, more than 300 people were served.

The event happened from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Commanding Officer and his family manned one serving line and the Executive Officer and his family manned the other.

