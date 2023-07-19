Naval Station Mayport sees a boom in sea turtle nests despite hurricane damage from last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Despite the devastation caused by last year’s hurricane season, officials are seeing a boom in sea turtle nests at Naval Station Mayport.

“We’re walking the beach and looking for where sea turtles have nested,” said the base’s natural and cultural resources manager, Heather Hahn.

During sea turtle season, a group of volunteers will search for crawl tracks and Heather said with about a mile of beach at the base they see a lot of nests each year.

Over the last five years, the number of nests on the beach has increased.

In 2019 there were 38 nests, 18 in 2020, 24 in 2021, 54 in 2022, and 17 this year.

Heather said this year’s number is still good despite the storm damage from last year, and she said

If you see a nest on the beach, it’s important to know how to protect it.

“The best thing you can do for sea turtles is when you see a nest, give it a little bit of space,” said Heather. “If you see a nesting female on the beach, do the same thing, give her some space let it be quiet, and don’t get in between her and the ocean.”

Heather expects the turtles to hatch at the end of this month and is hoping for a total of 20 nests this season.

