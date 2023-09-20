Naval Station Mayport welcomes British carrier

Naval Station Mayport — Naval Station Mayport welcomed more than 900 Sailors assigned to British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales Wednesday morning.
This is the ship’s first visit to Naval Station Mayport and is expected to be in port five days.
Action News Jax Now
Naval Station Mayport — Naval Station Mayport welcomed more than 900 Sailors assigned to British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales Wednesday morning.
This is the ship’s first visit to Naval Station Mayport and is expected to be in port five days.