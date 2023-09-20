Local

Naval Station Mayport welcomes British carrier

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

British carrier arrives at NS Mayport On Wednesday, September 20, Naval Station Mayport welcomed more than 900 Sailors assigned to British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

Naval Station Mayport — Naval Station Mayport welcomed more than 900 Sailors assigned to British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales Wednesday morning.

This is the ship’s first visit to Naval Station Mayport and is expected to be in port five days.


April Davis

April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

April Davis is WOKV’s News Director and Morning Co-anchor of Jacksonville’s Morning News on News 104.5. April joined WOKV in 2023 after more than 20 years as a reporter, anchor and manager at TV and radio stations in Alaska, Alabama, the Carolinas, Colorado, and Georgia.

Most Read