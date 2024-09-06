NE Florida's Morgan Ray secures silver medal, new American record at Paralympics

Jacksonville, FL — It was an unforgettable swim for UNF’s Morgan Ray at the Paralympic games on Thursday. Ray swam breast stroke in the Mixed 4x50 Medley Relay.

The St. Johns County star, whose dad works at WOKV/Cox Media Group, finished with a silver medal, along with his American record set in the 100 meter breast stroke earlier in the games.

“This being my first games I really wanted to just come in here and just give my all and I really did.”, Ray told NBC-Peacock moments after the final.

Jacksonville’s Morning News spoke early Friday morning with Matt Ray, who admits he barely slept after a long day and night of celebrating.

