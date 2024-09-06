Local

NE Florida's Morgan Ray secures silver medal, new American record at Paralympics

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Para Swimming - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 8 NANTERRE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 05: Silver medalist Team United States pose for a photo during the Para Swimming Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay -20 Points Medal Ceremony on day eight of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on September 05, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, FL — It was an unforgettable swim for UNF’s Morgan Ray at the Paralympic games on Thursday. Ray swam breast stroke in the Mixed 4x50 Medley Relay.

The St. Johns County star, whose dad works at WOKV/Cox Media Group, finished with a silver medal, along with his American record set in the 100 meter breast stroke earlier in the games.

“This being my first games I really wanted to just come in here and just give my all and I really did.”, Ray told NBC-Peacock moments after the final.

LISTEN: Morgan Ray’s dad, Matt Ray, speaks with Rich Jones

Jacksonville’s Morning News spoke early Friday morning with Matt Ray, who admits he barely slept after a long day and night of celebrating.



