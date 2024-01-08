Nearly 20 companies to participate in Jacksonville virtual hiring fair

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — It’s a new year and those looking for a new job can attend CareerSource’s Northeast Florida virtual hiring fair this Thur., Jan. 11.

Set to begin at 10 a.m., nearly 20 companies plan to participate in the first virtual hiring fair of 2024. The event is said to end at 1 pm.

Metric Engineering Inc., the Florida Department of Transportation, the Jaconsivlle Sheriff’s Office, and Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa are just some of the companies that will be present.

If you’re a job seeker interested in registering for Thursday’s event, click here. Candidates are also encouraged to create a profile on www.employflorida.com.

For more information about these recruitment events and other training opportunities and workshops hosted by CareerSource NEFL, visit the events page at https://careersourcenortheastflorida.com.

