Neighborhood Grants Program application deadline extended

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - — Due to Hurricane Milton, the City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) application acceptance period has been extended and will close on Thursday, October 31, at 5:00 P.M.
Applications will be accepted in the City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services and CRA Division office via email at NGP@citystaug.com, by mail, or in person.
Approved applications that meet the required guidelines will be reviewed by the Neighborhood Grants Program Committee (NGPAC).
Below is the mailing address:
City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Division
Attn: Neighborhood Grants Program
PO Box 210
St. Augustine, FL 32085
Applications may be dropped in person:
Neighborhood Services Office
Lobby B, 4th Floor
75 King Street
St. Augustine, FL 32084
