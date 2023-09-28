Neighbors take a swing at options for World Golf Village properties

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County wants your help deciding the future of the World Golf Village community.

The county heard from more than a dozen people today, and even more last night, on what to do with some of the area’s popular tourist stops.

There are three buildings on the property soon to be vacated:

- The World Golf Hall of Fame building

- The PGA Tour Productions building

- The IMAX theater

Right now, the county says it’s trying to keep the theater open, without reaching its last act.

There were as many pleas for what not to bring to the area as there were ideas for what could move into the property. The consensus seems to be less business and more community-oriented attractions.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Some of the neighbors colorfully teed up their traffic concerns.

“Everyone’s calling it constipation way instead of international way,” said one World Golf Village neighbor, referring to heavy traffic along International Golf Parkway in St. Augustine, which goes through the World Golf Village area.

But many parents in the area say World Golf Village is better suited for a new school.

“We have a crisis right now in our school district. We don’t have enough schooling,” says Debbie Fatzynytz, who has a daughter going to Pacetti Bay Middle School.

Pacetti Bay is one of at least 10 schools the district says is overcrowded. Action News Jax has been following the school board’s proposed schools and zones for next school year over the last few weeks. The board says they’re needed to spread students out.

Fatzynytz says using World Golf Village would help keep her daughter close to home.

“We are right down the road from World Golf Village right now,” Fatzynytz says, “it would be the best solution and the fastest solution for our kids.”

Action News Jax reached out to St. Johns County for progress on its plans for the World Golf Village property. We’re still waiting to hear back.

The latest we’ve heard from the county and school board is there are no current plans to put a school there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

St. Johns County says the last day to give input on the future of World Golf Village is Saturday, September 30. There’s an online survey that will close that day.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.