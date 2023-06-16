JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week, Nemours Summer Camp for Children with Hearing Loss at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville welcomes local children with cochlear implants for a weeklong camp filled with fun activities and special guests.

This is the first summer back since Covid began, and it’s a great opportunity for children with hearing loss to make new friends while working toward their speech development goals.

Friday, June 16 the campers will have the chance to participate in a musical drum class from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more.





