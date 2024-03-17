Neptune Beach PD announces road closures for crosswalk repainting March 20

The Neptune Beach Police Department has issued a public service announcement regarding a scheduled road closure on Florida Blvd. from Third Street to Fifth Street on March 20, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The closure is necessary as crews will be working to repaint the crosswalk to/from Jarboe Park at the Fourth Street intersection.

Police will close Florida Blvd. at Third & Fifth Street as well as at South St. and Fourth St. During this time frame, only residential traffic will be permitted access.

Residents living on Florida Blvd. between Third St. and Fourth St. will have access from Third St., while those between Fourth St. and Fifth St. will have access from Fifth St. Residents on Fourth St. can access their homes from Fourth St. or South St.

The road will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes during this time frame.

For further questions or information, residents can contact Colin Moore of Neptune Beach City Hall at (904) 270-2400.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.