Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for new officers to join the team

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — “Join our team!” Neptune Beach Police Department is still looking to hire full, and part-time police officers.
Serving a great community, with great benefits & pay, excellent equipment and morale, and support from leadership!
Common Questions:
- 11.4 hr shifts (4 on | 5 off | 5 on | 4 off)
- Defined (City) Pension Plan, vest @10yrs
- Career Tracks Program
- Collective Bargaining / FOP Contract
- 100% Full Family Health Care
- Take-Home Car Program
- 457 Plan Availability
- FSA/HSA Options
- All Equipment Provided
- Starting Pay on a scale from 1-3 years sworn experience
NBPD will accept out-of-state certifications on a limited basis, active academy cadets, and applicants who have yet to attend the academy.
