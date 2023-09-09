Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for new officers to join the team

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — “Join our team!” Neptune Beach Police Department is still looking to hire full, and part-time police officers.

Serving a great community, with great benefits & pay, excellent equipment and morale, and support from leadership!

Common Questions:

11.4 hr shifts (4 on | 5 off | 5 on | 4 off)

Defined (City) Pension Plan, vest @10yrs

Career Tracks Program

Collective Bargaining / FOP Contract

100% Full Family Health Care

Take-Home Car Program

457 Plan Availability

FSA/HSA Options

All Equipment Provided

Starting Pay on a scale from 1-3 years sworn experience

NBPD will accept out-of-state certifications on a limited basis, active academy cadets, and applicants who have yet to attend the academy.

Apply here.

