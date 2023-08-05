The Neptune Beach Police Department welcomes a new chief

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla —



Neptune Beach Police welcome their new Chief of Police, Michael J. Key Jr.

On August 1st, 2023 Chief Key was selected to serve as the Chief of Police for the Neptune Beach Police Department.

The public swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for August 11th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. inside City Hall Chambers, (116 1st Street Neptune Beach, FL 32266).

Read Chief Key’s bio and learn more about his core values:

